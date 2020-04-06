iFresh Inc.[IFMK] stock saw a move by -2.72% on Friday, touching 1.29 million. Based on the recent volume, iFresh Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IFMK shares recorded 18.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] stock additionally went up by 3.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 165.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IFMK stock is set at 23.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by 253.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IFMK shares showcased -20.11% decrease. IFMK saw 3.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.34 compared to high within the same period of time.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For iFresh Inc. [IFMK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IFMK an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 17.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -114.21. Its Return on Equity is 839.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 18.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 319.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.