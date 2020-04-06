Imperial Oil Limited [NYSE: IMO] shares went lower by -2.04% from its previous closing of 12.25, now trading at the price of $12.00, also subtracting -0.25 points. Is IMO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IMO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 226.08M float and a 26.72% run over in the last seven days. IMO share price has been hovering between 30.38 and 7.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Imperial Oil Limited [NYSE:IMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2017. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.00, with the high estimate being $25.29, the low estimate being $7.04 and the median estimate amounting to $15.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] is sitting at 2.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Imperial Oil Limited [IMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 19.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.48. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Imperial Oil Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.93 and P/E Ratio of 5.57. These metrics all suggest that Imperial Oil Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] has 761.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.03 to 30.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 15.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited [IMO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.