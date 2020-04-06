Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] shares went higher by 7.67% from its previous closing of 2.87, now trading at the price of $3.09, also adding 0.22 points. Is AMRX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 531155.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMRX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 128.75M float and a -4.33% run over in the last seven days. AMRX share price has been hovering between 14.65 and 2.27 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.09, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] sitting at -3.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.80. Its Return on Equity is -104.80%, and its Return on Assets is -9.00%. These metrics suggest that this Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,192.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,176.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 373.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has 318.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 913.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.27 to 14.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 11.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.