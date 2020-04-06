At Home Group Inc. [HOME] took an downward turn with a change of -2.74%, trading at the price of $1.42 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.88 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while At Home Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.56M shares for that time period. HOME monthly volatility recorded 28.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 17.24%. PS value for HOME stocks is 0.07 with PB recorded at 0.11.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding At Home Group Inc. [HOME] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.42, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.80 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.31. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 65.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 17.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of At Home Group Inc. [HOME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.