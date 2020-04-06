Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] gained by 24.96% on the last trading session, reaching $8.91 price per share at the time. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC represents 68.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 605.97M with the latest information.

The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC traded at the price of $8.91 with 3.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FTAI shares recorded 633.48K.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] sitting at -9.10% and its Gross Margin at 93.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.60. These measurements indicate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.41. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.02 and P/E Ratio of 3.43. These metrics all suggest that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has 68.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 605.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.69 to 21.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 20.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.