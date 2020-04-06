IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] dipped by -3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. IZEA Worldwide Inc. represents 36.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.69M with the latest information.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. traded at the price of $0.15 with 555957.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IZEA shares recorded 577.15K.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] sitting at -27.90% and its Gross Margin at 56.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.16. Its Return on Equity is -53.50%, and its Return on Assets is -24.00%. These metrics suggest that this IZEA Worldwide Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has 36.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 1.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 112.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 37.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] a Reliable Buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.