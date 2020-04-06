Luckin Coffee Inc.[LK] stock saw a move by -15.94% on Friday, touching 94.41 million. Based on the recent volume, Luckin Coffee Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LK shares recorded 300.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] stock additionally went down by -79.01% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -86.92% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, LK shares showcased -71.55% decrease. LK saw 51.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [NASDAQ:LK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give LK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66.

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] has 300.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.90 to 51.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] a Reliable Buy?

Luckin Coffee Inc. [LK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.