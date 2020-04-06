Signet Jewelers Limited[SIG] stock saw a move by 5.33% on Friday, touching 2.21 million. Based on the recent volume, Signet Jewelers Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SIG shares recorded 52.18M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] stock additionally went down by -21.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -72.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SIG stock is set at -78.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.49% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SIG shares showcased -60.14% decrease. SIG saw 31.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 36.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.37. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 6.84. These metrics all suggest that Signet Jewelers Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has 52.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 322.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 31.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 13.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.