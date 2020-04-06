The share price of Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] inclined by $12.62, presently trading at $13.01. The company’s shares saw 75.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.41 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NVTA fall by -10.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.76 compared to -1.23 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.03%, while additionally dropping -46.48% during the last 12 months. Invitae Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.91% increase from the current trading price.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Invitae Corporation [NVTA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVTA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.06, with the high estimate being $31.50, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.07. Its Return on Equity is -67.10%, and its Return on Assets is -37.90%. These metrics suggest that this Invitae Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has 99.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 15.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitae Corporation [NVTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invitae Corporation [NVTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.