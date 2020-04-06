Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] took an upward turn with a change of 5.43%, trading at the price of $2.72 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 582774.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Jumia Technologies AG shares have an average trading volume of 2.87M shares for that time period. JMIA monthly volatility recorded 13.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.42%. PS value for JMIA stocks is 1.24 with PB recorded at 0.99.

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give JMIA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.72, with the high estimate being $8.31, the low estimate being $2.95 and the median estimate amounting to $4.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -186.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -188.30. Its Return on Equity is -115.10%, and its Return on Assets is -73.10%. These metrics suggest that this Jumia Technologies AG does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has 83.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 215.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.15 to 49.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.