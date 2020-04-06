KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.20 after KMPH shares went down by -0.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMPH an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -194.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -290.36. Its Return on Equity is 32.50%, and its Return on Assets is -174.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMPH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1,459.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 760.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] has 51.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 13.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.