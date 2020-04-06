Kite Realty Group Trust[KRG] stock saw a move by -5.11% on Friday, touching 1.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Kite Realty Group Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KRG shares recorded 88.55M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] stock additionally went down by -25.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KRG stock is set at -54.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KRG shares showcased -54.61% decrease. KRG saw 19.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KRG an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] sitting at 19.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.02. Its Return on Equity is 0.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Kite Realty Group Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has 88.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 641.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 19.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 14.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] a Reliable Buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.