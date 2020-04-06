Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] saw a change by -7.23% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.29. The company is holding 50.49M shares with keeping 26.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.91% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -82.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -70.46%, trading +32.91% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 50.49M shares valued at 1.92 million were bought and sold.

Kitov Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:KTOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give KTOV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.29, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -66.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.28.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39.

Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] has 50.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 1.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd [KTOV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.