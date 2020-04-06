Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] saw a change by -11.42% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.80. The company is holding 64.40M shares with keeping 52.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -5.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -68.08% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.08%, trading +6.94% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 64.40M shares valued at 2.16 million were bought and sold.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KTB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.80, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 39.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00. Its Return on Equity is 21.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Kontoor Brands Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,450.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,397.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 8.17. These metrics all suggest that Kontoor Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has 64.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 888.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.64 to 43.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.