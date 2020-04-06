The share price of L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] inclined by $11.34, presently trading at $12.30. The company’s shares saw 53.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.00 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LB fall by -9.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.69 compared to +0.26 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -51.35%, while additionally dropping -59.09% during the last 12 months. L Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.79. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.49% increase from the current trading price.

L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For L Brands Inc. [LB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L Brands Inc. [LB] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.61.

Fundamental Analysis of L Brands Inc. [LB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L Brands Inc. [LB] sitting at 1.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

L Brands Inc. [LB] has 247.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 28.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 12.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L Brands Inc. [LB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L Brands Inc. [LB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.