Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] opened at $4.26 and closed at $3.39 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 19.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] had 3.69 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.98M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 27.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 35.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.65 during that period and LADR managed to take a rebound to 18.97 in the last 52 weeks.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.65. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LADR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 3.57. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 163.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 552.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 27.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.