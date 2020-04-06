Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went up by 0.40% or 0.01 points up from its previous closing price of 2.47. The stock reached $2.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LBRT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.06% in the period of the last 7 days.

LBRT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.71, at one point touching $2.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -85.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 17.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.81% after the recent low of 2.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LBRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.48, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 18.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.18. Its Return on Equity is 7.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LBRT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39 and P/E Ratio of 6.33. These metrics all suggest that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has 112.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 278.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.17 to 17.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.