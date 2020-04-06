Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $2.13 after MESA shares went down by -15.48% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MESA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MESA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.13, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 9.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MESA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 198.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.56 and P/E Ratio of 1.90. These metrics all suggest that Mesa Air Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] has 39.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 83.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 11.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.