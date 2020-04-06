Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE: MR] opened at $2.54 and closed at $2.45 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 20.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE: MR] had 1.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 636.78K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.99 during that period and MR managed to take a rebound to 15.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Montage Resources Corporation [NYSE:MR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Montage Resources Corporation [MR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.94, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $2.60 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Montage Resources Corporation [MR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Montage Resources Corporation [MR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Montage Resources Corporation [MR] sitting at 6.40% and its Gross Margin at 84.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.12. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Montage Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.03. These metrics all suggest that Montage Resources Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] has 29.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 87.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 15.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 16.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Montage Resources Corporation [MR] a Reliable Buy?

Montage Resources Corporation [MR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.