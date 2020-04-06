Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] gained by 9.60% on the last trading session, reaching $6.62 price per share at the time. Navient Corporation represents 203.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.23B with the latest information.

The Navient Corporation traded at the price of $6.62 with 749449.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NAVI shares recorded 2.79M.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Navient Corporation [NAVI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Navient Corporation [NAVI] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.72. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,246.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 2.58. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 203.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 12.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.