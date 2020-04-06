Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] stock went down by -3.33% or -0.04 points down from its previous closing price of 1.20. The stock reached $1.16 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NEPT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -10.77% in the period of the last 7 days.

NEPT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.169, at one point touching $1.0739. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -82.34%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.06% after the recent low of 0.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give NEPT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.16, with the high estimate being $5.66, the low estimate being $2.07 and the median estimate amounting to $4.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has 94.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 110.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.96 to 6.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.