Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] dipped by -4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.87 price per share at the time. Newmark Group Inc. represents 184.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 530.40M with the latest information.

The Newmark Group Inc. traded at the price of $2.87 with 2.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NMRK shares recorded 1.45M.

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NMRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.87, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $12.35 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 98.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 17.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NMRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.50 and P/E Ratio of 4.89. These metrics all suggest that Newmark Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has 184.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 530.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 13.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] a Reliable Buy?

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.