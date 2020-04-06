Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] dipped by -3.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.69 price per share at the time. Newpark Resources Inc. represents 93.36M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 64.70M with the latest information.

The Newpark Resources Inc. traded at the price of $0.69 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NR shares recorded 1.21M.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Newpark Resources Inc. [NR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.69, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.78. Its Return on Equity is -2.30%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Newpark Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.79.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has 93.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 9.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 25.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] a Reliable Buy?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.