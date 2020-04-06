The share price of Noble Corporation plc [NYSE: NE] inclined by $0.24, presently trading at $0.23. The company’s shares saw 16.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.20 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NE fall by -14.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2850 compared to -0.0397 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -51.45%, while additionally dropping -92.23% during the last 12 months. Noble Corporation plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.12. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.89% increase from the current trading price.

Noble Corporation plc [NYSE:NE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Noble Corporation plc [NE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NE an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.23, with the high estimate being $3.40, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Corporation plc [NE] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Corporation plc [NE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Corporation plc [NE] sitting at -48.70% and its Gross Margin at 42.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.94. Its Return on Equity is -18.10%, and its Return on Assets is -8.00%. These metrics suggest that this Noble Corporation plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Corporation plc [NE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Noble Corporation plc [NE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.63.

Noble Corporation plc [NE] has 254.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.20 to 3.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 19.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Corporation plc [NE] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Corporation plc [NE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.