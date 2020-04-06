Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] stock went down by -7.47% or -0.28 points down from its previous closing price of 3.75. The stock reached $3.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NAT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.11% in the period of the last 7 days.

NAT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.82, at one point touching $3.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -34.28%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 86.56% after the recent low of 1.66.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NAT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.47, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.04. Its Return on Equity is -1.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Nordic American Tankers Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has 159.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 552.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 5.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 17.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.