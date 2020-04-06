Northern Oil and Gas Inc.[NOG] stock saw a move by 6.80% on Friday, touching 4.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOG shares recorded 380.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock additionally went up by 20.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -41.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOG stock is set at -70.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -66.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOG shares showcased -58.28% decrease. NOG saw 2.94 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.78, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20. Its Return on Equity is -17.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.60%. These metrics suggest that this Northern Oil and Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 380.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 296.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 22.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.