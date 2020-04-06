NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: NBY] stock went down by -2.60% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of 0.81. The stock reached $0.79 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NBY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

NBY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.86, at one point touching $0.75. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.47%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.63% after the recent low of 0.23.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 73.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -185.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -301.21. Its Return on Equity is -626.70%, and its Return on Assets is -92.40%. These metrics suggest that this NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 415.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has 26.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 244.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.87, which indicates that it is 33.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.