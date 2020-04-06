Oasis Petroleum Inc.[OAS] stock saw a move by -7.84% on Friday, touching 10.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Oasis Petroleum Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OAS shares recorded 294.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] stock additionally went up by 25.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -70.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OAS stock is set at -93.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -89.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OAS shares showcased -88.28% decrease. OAS saw 7.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:OAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] is sitting at 2.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 59.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.00. Its Return on Equity is -3.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Oasis Petroleum Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has 294.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 111.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 21.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] a Reliable Buy?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.