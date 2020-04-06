Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $2.84 after OII shares went down by -5.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Oceaneering International Inc. [OII], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.84, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] sitting at -14.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.50. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.10%. These metrics suggest that this Oceaneering International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has 105.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 299.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 21.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.73, which indicates that it is 21.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] a Reliable Buy?

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.