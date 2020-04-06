Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $2.36 after ORC shares went down by -9.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.36, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50. These measurements indicate that Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.63. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ORC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 871.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 137.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.84 and P/E Ratio of 5.38. These metrics all suggest that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has 72.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 172.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 7.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 16.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.