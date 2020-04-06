OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] stock went up by 7.30% or 0.12 points up from its previous closing price of 1.62. The stock reached $1.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OGI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -22.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

OGI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.8499, at one point touching $1.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -79.40%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -77.64% after the recent low of 1.41.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give OGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.73, with the high estimate being $7.66, the low estimate being $1.73 and the median estimate amounting to $4.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.90.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has 163.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 265.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 8.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.