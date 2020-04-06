Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] saw a change by -8.30% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.65. The company is holding 167.02M shares with keeping 146.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.67% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -50.28%, trading +20.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 167.02M shares valued at 1.48 million were bought and sold.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PACB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.65, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.59. Its Return on Equity is -121.70%, and its Return on Assets is -51.80%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has 167.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 442.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 7.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 13.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] a Reliable Buy?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.