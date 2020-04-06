Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] shares went lower by -5.12% from its previous closing of 0.38, now trading at the price of $0.36, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is PACD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PACD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 70.39M float and a -26.98% run over in the last seven days. PACD share price has been hovering between 15.66 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 0.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 79.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 15.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.72, which indicates that it is 33.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.