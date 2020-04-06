The share price of PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] inclined by $8.02, presently trading at $7.94. The company’s shares saw 76.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.51 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PDCE jumped by 27.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.62 compared to +2.09 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -53.96%, while additionally dropping -81.27% during the last 12 months. PDC Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.02% increase from the current trading price.

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.93, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.85.

Fundamental Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] sitting at 1.00% and its Gross Margin at 93.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.56. Its Return on Equity is -2.40%, and its Return on Assets is -1.20%. These metrics suggest that this PDC Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.95.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has 98.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 789.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.51 to 47.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 18.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] a Reliable Buy?

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.