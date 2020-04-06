Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] took an downward turn with a change of -3.12%, trading at the price of $17.41 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.80M shares for that time period. PBA monthly volatility recorded 20.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [NYSE:PBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give PBA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.41, with the high estimate being $44.44, the low estimate being $17.89 and the median estimate amounting to $24.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.94 and P/E Ratio of 8.73. These metrics all suggest that Pembina Pipeline Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] has 549.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.58 to 40.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corporation [PBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.