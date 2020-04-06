The share price of PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] inclined by $1.55, presently trading at $1.44. The company’s shares saw 105.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.70 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AGS fall by -57.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.3000 compared to -1.9600 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -78.35%, while additionally dropping -93.78% during the last 12 months. PlayAGS Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.19% increase from the current trading price.

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PlayAGS Inc. [AGS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.44, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] sitting at 7.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.78. Its Return on Equity is -8.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this PlayAGS Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 402.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 396.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.88.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has 38.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 26.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] a Reliable Buy?

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.