Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] shares went higher by 0.33% from its previous closing of 0.60, now trading at the price of $0.60. Is PRPO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PRPO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.73M float and a -17.83% run over in the last seven days. PRPO share price has been hovering between 10.80 and 0.57 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Precipio Inc. [PRPO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PRPO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Precipio Inc. [PRPO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 7.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -72.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -130.02. Its Return on Equity is -100.80%, and its Return on Assets is -61.70%. These metrics suggest that this Precipio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has 9.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.57 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.93, which indicates that it is 12.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Precipio Inc. [PRPO] a Reliable Buy?

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.