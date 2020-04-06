PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] stock went up by 21.59% or 6.69 points up from its previous closing price of 30.99. The stock reached $37.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PVH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

PVH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $31.73, at one point touching $29.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -71.93%. The 52-week high currently stands at 134.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.88% after the recent low of 28.40.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PVH Corp. [PVH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.73, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PVH Corp. [PVH] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of PVH Corp. [PVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PVH Corp. [PVH] sitting at 5.60% and its Gross Margin at 54.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PVH Corp. [PVH] has 72.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.40 to 134.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 11.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PVH Corp. [PVH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PVH Corp. [PVH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.