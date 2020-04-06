The share price of Quorum Health Corporation [NYSE: QHC] inclined by $0.40, presently trading at $0.30. The company’s shares saw 0.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.30 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as QHC fall by -49.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.8685 compared to -0.2979 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -73.73%, while additionally dropping -72.78% during the last 12 months. Quorum Health Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.2% increase from the current trading price.

Quorum Health Corporation [NYSE:QHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Quorum Health Corporation [QHC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give QHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quorum Health Corporation [QHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] sitting at -1.00% and its Gross Margin at 88.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.60. Its Return on Equity is 104.70%, and its Return on Assets is -9.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates QHC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.12.

Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] has 43.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 47.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quorum Health Corporation [QHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.