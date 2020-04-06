R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] opened at $1.00 and closed at $1.01 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] had 1.18 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.72 during that period and RRD managed to take a rebound to 4.84 in the last 52 weeks.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RRD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.92, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.97. Its Return on Equity is 30.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RRD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 123.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.02.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] has 77.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 4.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 16.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.