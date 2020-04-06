Realogy Holdings Corp.[RLGY] stock saw a move by 19.70% on Friday, touching 1.85 million. Based on the recent volume, Realogy Holdings Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RLGY shares recorded 127.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock additionally went down by -27.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -71.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RLGY stock is set at -80.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -74.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RLGY shares showcased -64.19% decrease. RLGY saw 13.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.22. Its Return on Equity is -8.60%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Realogy Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 176.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.98.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 127.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 302.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 12.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.