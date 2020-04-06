Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.[RRGB] stock saw a move by 22.52% on Friday, touching 672524.0. Based on the recent volume, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RRGB shares recorded 12.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] stock could reach median target price of $19.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] stock additionally went down by -28.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RRGB stock is set at -73.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -77.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RRGB shares showcased -77.40% decrease. RRGB saw 37.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.04 compared to high within the same period of time.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ:RRGB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RRGB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.03, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] sitting at -1.00% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.98. Its Return on Equity is -2.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 198.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 186.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has 12.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.04 to 37.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 16.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] a Reliable Buy?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.