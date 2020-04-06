Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] took an upward turn with a change of 7.43%, trading at the price of $7.52 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 722371.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.55M shares for that time period. ROIC monthly volatility recorded 14.45%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.25%. PS value for ROIC stocks is 2.78 with PB recorded at 0.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ROIC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.53, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] sitting at 39.10% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.87. Its Return on Equity is 4.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.82 and P/E Ratio of 17.82. These metrics all suggest that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has 117.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 819.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.84 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 11.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.