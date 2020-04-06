Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] stock went up by 3.82% or 0.44 points up from its previous closing price of 11.45. The stock reached $11.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RAD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -24.02% in the period of the last 7 days.

RAD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.29, at one point touching $11.24. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.22%. The 52-week high currently stands at 23.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.38% after the recent low of 5.04.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give RAD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.86, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.84. Its Return on Equity is -38.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Rite Aid Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 294.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 293.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 57.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 663.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 11.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.