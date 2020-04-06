RPT Realty [NYSE: RPT] dipped by -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $4.84 price per share at the time. RPT Realty represents 81.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 394.22M with the latest information.

The RPT Realty traded at the price of $4.84 with 1.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RPT shares recorded 787.35K.

RPT Realty [NYSE:RPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to RPT Realty [RPT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.84, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RPT Realty [RPT] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RPT Realty [RPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RPT Realty [RPT] sitting at 22.00% and its Gross Margin at 69.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.00. These measurements indicate that RPT Realty [RPT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.13. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RPT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RPT Realty [RPT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. RPT Realty [RPT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.25 and P/E Ratio of 4.97. These metrics all suggest that RPT Realty is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

RPT Realty [RPT] has 81.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 394.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.89 to 15.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 13.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is RPT Realty [RPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RPT Realty [RPT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.