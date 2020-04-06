RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] opened at $0.1798 and closed at $0.15 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 16.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] had 535283.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 570.04K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 40.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 33.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.14 during that period and RTW managed to take a rebound to 2.69 in the last 52 weeks.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE:RTW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.25. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this RTW Retailwinds Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,438.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,185.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.18. RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.09.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has 71.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 40.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] a Reliable Buy?

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.