Scorpio Tankers Inc.[STNG] stock saw a move by -6.19% on Friday, touching 2.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STNG shares recorded 62.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock could reach median target price of $36.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock additionally went down by -21.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STNG stock is set at -23.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STNG shares showcased -51.80% decrease. STNG saw 40.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.86, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] sitting at 18.40% and its Gross Margin at 57.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.08. Its Return on Equity is -2.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Scorpio Tankers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.36.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has 62.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 929.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.35 to 40.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 15.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] a Reliable Buy?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.