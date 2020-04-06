Seadrill Limited [NYSE: SDRL] shares went lower by -2.90% from its previous closing of 0.44, now trading at the price of $0.43, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is SDRL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SDRL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.86M float and a -9.71% run over in the last seven days. SDRL share price has been hovering between 10.15 and 0.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Seadrill Limited [NYSE:SDRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Seadrill Limited [SDRL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SDRL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $12.90, the low estimate being $0.45 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seadrill Limited [SDRL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seadrill Limited [SDRL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.43.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 419.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 397.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 32.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13. Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.16.

Seadrill Limited [SDRL] has 100.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 10.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seadrill Limited [SDRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seadrill Limited [SDRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.