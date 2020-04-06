SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] stock went down by -6.12% or -0.59 points down from its previous closing price of 9.64. The stock reached $9.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SEAS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -33.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

SEAS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.70, at one point touching $8.44. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -75.51%. The 52-week high currently stands at 36.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -62.01% after the recent low of 6.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.05, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SEAS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 796.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 763.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 8.00. These metrics all suggest that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has 83.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 758.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 36.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 14.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] a Reliable Buy?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.