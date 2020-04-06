Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] saw a change by 14.87% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.70. The company is holding 8.14M shares with keeping 8.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -93.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -82.89%, trading +40.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 8.14M shares valued at 1.21 million were bought and sold.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 6/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.61.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -151.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -147.50. Its Return on Equity is -192.20%, and its Return on Assets is -136.60%. These metrics suggest that this Seneca Biopharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.07. Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has 8.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 11.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 15.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.